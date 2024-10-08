Dutch authorities officially verify dispatch of F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine

The Dutch Defense Ministry Affirms Delivery of Initial F-16 Fighters to Ukraine: "The export authorization for shipment was given on July 1," the ministry stated. "Following this, the first promised F-16s were transferred to Ukraine. The Netherlands is playing a substantial role in supporting and maintaining these aircraft," the ministry continued. The exact number of fighter jets delivered thus far remains unclear. In total, the Netherlands has promised to send 24 aircraft to Kyiv. As previously mentioned by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the two sides reached an agreement to collaborate within the aviation alliance regarding the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the training of military pilots.

22:28 Zelensky: "The Ukrainians Have Demonstrated Our Capacity to Push the War into Russia" Two months following the initiation of Ukraine's army's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined the importance of the operation. "Today marks two months of our military actions in the Kursk region – a significant phase of the war that has substantially contributed to our collective endeavors," he elaborated on Twitter. "The Ukrainians have shown our ability to advance the war into Russia," declared Zelensky. "With adequate support from our allies, we will be able to apply the necessary pressure on Russia to comprehend that this war will yield them no benefits."**

21:28 Netherlands and Ukraine Plan Joint Drone Projects The Netherlands has agreed to invest 400 million euros in joint drone development with Ukraine. Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans revealed during an impromptu visit to Kyiv that this initiative includes attack drones, defense drones, and surveillance drones. Ukraine requires these aerial vehicles for targeting military facilities as well. Approximately half of the funds will be allocated to the Netherlands, with the remaining half to be split between Ukraine and other countries.**

20:33 Russian Soldier Apprehended for Killing Surrendering Ukrainian Soldiers Ukrainian forces have captured a Russian soldier suspected of involvement in the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the east. According to Ukrainian media, three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered their weapons at the beginning of September during clashes in the Donetsk region. They were immediately shot by Russian soldiers, an incident witnessed and recorded by a drone. The perpetrators can clearly be seen on the video. Now, one of these Russian soldiers has been apprehended by Ukrainian forces. During his interrogation, he reported on numerous executions of Ukrainian soldiers by his compatriots. Nevertheless, Russian soldiers are also executed by their own troops if they refuse to participate in large-scale assaults on Ukrainian positions.**

19:59 Ukraine Provides Digital Residency to Foreigners Following Estonia's lead, Ukraine has introduced a digital residency program for foreigners, named "uResidency". According to media reports, this program allows foreigners remote access to the country's services, such as the possibility to establish a business and open a bank account, and pay taxes at a reduced rate. As reported by "Kyiv Independent", "uResidency" is inspired by the success of a similar program in Estonia, which generated 64.3 million euros in tax revenue last year. Ukraine aims to generate $1 million in tax revenue from 1,000 digitally registered foreigners in the first year. Currently, only citizens of India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Slovenia can participate in the program. The EU has assisted in its implementation. The tax rate for foreign entrepreneurs is set at 5 percent on profits.**

18:44 Protests in Berlin Against Netrebko's Performance Nearly 100 individuals protested outside the Staatsoper Berlin prior to Anna Netrebko's performance on Sunday. Activists had already protested against her appearance last year due to her alleged ties to Vladimir Putin. This year, Netrebko performed the role of Abigaille in Giuseppe Verdi's "Nabucco", after portraying Lady Macbeth in "Macbeth" last year. In recent years, Netrebko's concerts have been canceled in multiple Western states. Her management always emphasizes that Netrebko has spoken out against the war. Critics argue that her actions, both before and after Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine, indicate a different stance.**

17:30 Dutch Defense Minister in Kharkiv: Ukraine Must Keep Russia at a Distance Ruben Brekelmans, the Dutch Minister of Defense, noted during a visit to Kharkiv, Ukraine, that the country can only defend itself by maintaining a greater distance from Russia. He shared his observations on Twitter, describing damaged apartments, power outages, and children attending school in bunkers.**

16:10 Ukraine Claims Over 660,000 Russian Soldiers 'Eliminated' Since War Began According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has lost over 660,000 soldiers in its conflict. The Ukrainian military announced in a statement that 660,470 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated", commonly understood to mean killed or severely injured and unable to continue military service.**

15:14 One Killed in Russian Mass Drone Strike A Russian mass drone strike in Ukraine resulted in at least one casualty. A 49-year-old's car was hit by a drone in the Kharkiv region, as per Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Ukrainian authorities also reported that a gas pipeline was damaged and a warehouse was set on fire in the Odessa area. According to the Ukrainian air force, the Russian military launched rockets and 87 drones. Of these, 56 drones and two rockets were destroyed. Another 25 drones disappeared from radar, "possibly due to air defense missiles".

14:26 Previous SED General Secretary Egon Krenz and ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder aligned on Ukraine

Former SED General Secretary and DDR State Council Chairman Egon Krenz interprets the solid performance of the AfD and the BSW in the September elections in Eastern states as a prompt for discussions on ending Russia's conflict against Ukraine. "The message we're getting from these events is: It's time to listen to us! We want a peaceful policy. We aim to live, not perish," Krenz conveyed to "Tagesspiegel" during a "75 Years of DDR" function in Berlin, as reported in the online edition. Krenz appreciates the demand of the Saxony and Brandenburg state leaders, Michael Kretschmer of the CDU and Dietmar Woidke of the SPD, and the Thuringian CDU chairman, for stronger actions towards a diplomatic solution in the Ukraine conflict.

The 87-year-old former deputy, confidant, and successor to DDR leader Erich Honecker also endorses Chancellor Gerhard Schröder's stance on Russia's conflict against Ukraine. "I believe he's taking a reasonable stance. I agree with him in this matter," Krenz explained. Krenz and Schröder share a long history, having met on various occasions, such as 1980 in Bonn and 1981 in East Berlin. At that time, Krenz led the communist youth organization Free German Youth (FDJ), while Schröder was chairperson of the Young Socialists.

13:52 "Swap of space for losses" - Withdrawal from certain areas is part of Ukraine's strategy

Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst with the state-funded Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies, informed "New York Times" of Ukraine's strategy he calls "swap of space for losses." This involves replacing besieged cities after inflicting maximum personnel and equipment losses on the Russians. "It's about how much they lose before they realize it's hopeless," says Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the 411th Ukrainian drone battalion, regarding Russian losses. Some Ukrainian commanders consider abandoning a position or settlement if it lessens their personal losses.

13:14 Ukraine: Russia prioritizes Crimean Bridge over similar objects on its own territory

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, commented on the delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Crimean Bridge region on the TV channel Espreso. "Indeed, there is a need to replenish their stocks," said Pletenchuk. "The Russians have indeed stationed substantial anti-aircraft systems, commonly known as 'large anti-aircraft systems,' at that location. This is not by chance," Pletenchuk told the channel. Russia values the Crimean Bridge not only for its logistical functionality but also for its symbolic meaning, as mentioned by the spokesperson. Ukraine aims to permanently destroy the Crimean Bridge but has not been successful due to its strong protection. The structure has been damaged twice by attacks.

12:48 Merz: If the West retreats, Russia will seek more

CDU leader Friedrich Merz cautions in a guest editorial for "Focus" to avoid deception or persuasion about the nature of this war. Putin is dismantling a political order built on cooperation with Russia after 1990 in Europe, neither Europe nor NATO has breached any agreements or provoked any acts that could justify Russia attacking Ukraine, stated Merz. If Ukraine remains steadfast and Western support continues, Russia will realize that further military violence is senseless. However, if the West withdraws its support, "Russia has emerged victorious and will seek more," Merz warned.

12:14 Russian opposition activist Dadin reportedly killed in action for Ukraine

Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin is said to have passed away during his deployment with the Ukrainian military. He allegedly died in battles around Kharkiv, according to journalist Xenya Larina on the platform X. No official confirmation has been received from Kyiv. Dadin was sentenced to three years in prison in Russia in 2015 for participating in dissentful protests. He was released after serving 15 months of his sentence. In 2023, Dadin joined the Russian Volunteer Corps to fight against Russia in the war.

11:34 Ukrainian brigade broadcasts video of remarkable drone strike on Russian tank

The 60th Brigade of Ukraine has disseminated a video in which they claim they have destroyed a Russian tank using a drone in the Donetsk region. The clip exhibits the drone detonating the tank, causing an immense explosion that sends the tank's turret skyrocketing:

11:06 Multiple civilian deaths and significant injuries in Russian attacks

At least four civilians lost their lives and at least 30 more were wounded in Russian attacks in Ukraine on the previous day, according to "Kyiv Independent."

As per Ukrainian sources, the ratio of artillery ammunition now favors the Russian side by 3 to 1. However, a soldier from the 72nd Brigade, who defended Wuhledar until its recent withdrawal, reported a far worse situation in terms of artillery systems. Back in late summer, the Russians had a 10 to 1 advantage in artillery systems around Wuhledar. One soldier questioned, "How can one of our artillery systems fight against 10 of theirs?"

09:59 Russia Strikes Ukraine with Drones and Missiles

As per the Ukrainian air force, Russia launched 87 drone attacks over Ukraine during the night. Forty-four missiles were also shot down, with the air force reporting that 56 drones and two missiles were destroyed. The remainder of the drones were likely downed through electronic warfare means.

09:13 F-16 Fighter Jets: Danish PM Frederiksen Apologizes to Ukraine

A video circulating on Ukrainian channels shows Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologizing to Ukraine at the GLOBSEC Forum for the delay in delivering F-16 fighter jets. She had initially wanted to provide them at the onset of the war but faced prolonged discussions over whether it was an appropriate decision. Denmark has promised a total of 19 fighter jets to Ukraine, but there are insufficient pilots and training takes considerable time. Only a small number of F-16 jets have been deployed in the country as of summer, with the Russian invasion commencing in February 2022. Denmark is among the countries leading in weapons deliveries, while others exhibit more restraint.

08:31 "Kyiv Post": Multiple North Korean Officers Killed in Rocket Attack

A recent report by the "Kyiv Post" suggests that more than 20 soldiers, including six North Korean officers, were killed in a rocket attack near the Russian-occupied Donetsk on Thursday. According to an intelligence source, they were present to consult with their Russian colleagues and observe personnel training preparations before the attack.

07:50 Ukraine: Multiple Russian Combat Positions Destroyed - With Storm-Shadow Missiles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the destruction of three combat positions of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades and the 2nd combined army of Russian troops. The attacks were carried out using Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS missiles by the Air Force and missile and artillery troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with other defense components cooperating. Ukraine has used the British Storm Shadow for some time, but not the long-range version, as there is no approval yet. GMLRS can be fired from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, with a range of approximately 70 kilometers.

07:04 ISW: Russia's Recruitment Efforts Deteriorating and Reaching Limits

The Kremlin eventually plans to continue providing generous payments to new recruits signing military contracts with the Ministry of Defense in the coming years. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicates that ongoing recruitment efforts are yielding fewer gains, and the significant increase in financial incentives suggests "that current recruitment efforts are insufficient to sustain the continuous generation of new forces necessary for the Russian military to maintain its offensive tempo in Ukraine." The ISW estimates medium-to-long-term restrictions on the number of recruits Russia's mobilization campaign can generate, and financial incentives will likely not meaningfully address these restrictions.

06:20 Russia Expert Sees Challenges and Opportunities for Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Russia expert Mark Galeotti writes in a guest article for the "Sunday Times" that Ukraine, with the new equipment it is receiving, can establish large-scale brigades to launch a significant counteroffensive by 2025. Simultaneously, Galeotti believes there is a permit for the use of long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow. Moreover, Kyiv is already effectively employing its own rockets and drones in a campaign against Russian ammunition depots, he claims. Meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly challenging to recruit soldiers for Russia despite considerable financial incentives, there is a significant labor force deficit in the country, and military equipment stocks are dwindling. Galeotti highlights the main dangers for Ukraine as the strengthening of forces in the EU that reject support for Ukraine and the potential election victory of Donald Trump in the USA.

05:40 Five Republicans Visit Hungary, Warn of Further Drift Towards Russia

Five Republican US senators expressed concern over Hungary's growing ties with Russia and increasing cooperation with China following their visit to the country. The delegation included Republican senators Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven. Senator Jerry Moran expressed concern over Hungary's increasing ties with Russia and the erosion of its democratic institutions in a statement and called for closer coordination between Hungary and its allies. "It is in our common interest that our countries work closely together. We urge Hungary to heed the warnings of its allies and respond." Hungary has been an essential ally of Russia in the EU, with Prime Minister Orban repeatedly opposing aid for Ukraine, advocating for negotiations, and often echoing the Kremlin's arguments. Hungary has also reprimanded the conflict but refused to provide weapons to Ukraine.

01:58 Russian Ambassador to the US Calls it a Day in MoscowRumors have it that Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is packing his bags. He's reportedly making his way back to Moscow, as stated by a representative from the Foreign Ministry, as reported by Interfax news agency. According to "Vedomosti", the ambassador's departure is imminent. Not much more info was available at first. Antonov has held the post since 2017.

23:46 Ukraine: Russian Troops Turning Prisoners of War Into Dead Soldiers - 93 CasualtiesLaw enforcement authorities have reliable sources stating that Russian invading forces have brutally executed numerous Ukrainian prisoners of war. Yuri Belousov, head of the war department of the Prosecutor General's Office, mentioned during a broadcast that "we have information about 93 of our soldiers who met their end on the battlefield." Belousov pointed out that 80% of these executions occurred this year. The trend of taking lives started in November 2023. "The attitude of Russian soldiers towards our POWs has gotten worse," Belousov said.

22:14 Report: Kyiv Considering Significant Concessions to NATO?Ukraine vows to reclaim territories occupied by Russia in the past decade, but how? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hinted at forthcoming "substantial decisions" with Washington and other nations for the Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on October 12. As per the "Financial Times", Ukraine's new approach involves seeking military and diplomatic support from allies to force Russia to the negotiating table. Many Western diplomats and Ukrainian officials now believe that meaningful security guarantees could form the basis for a negotiated solution, with Russia keeping de facto but not de jure control over the territories it currently occupies. Discussions about Ukraine joining NATO are also underway.

21:23 Analysts: Russia Losing Equipment Three Times Faster than UkraineRussia is reportedly losing an average of three times more equipment than Ukraine, according to analyst Jakub Janowski from the Dutch Open-Source Intelligence monitoring unit Oryx. Although Russia has more soldiers and firepower, its aging Soviet equipment is depleting quickly, and its production doesn't cover the losses. Meanwhile, Ukraine's production only covers a tiny fraction of its losses. A further concern is that Russia's mobilization potential, workforce, and production capacity leave it vulnerable, as time is currently on its side, warns Polish analyst Konrad Muzyka, director of Rochan Consulting. Janowski believes that Russia could face issues if the West ramps up its support. Deliveries of promised military equipment to Ukraine are still pending. Oryx reported that Kyiv is expecting at least 280 tanks, 480 armored fighting vehicles, 1200 troop carriers, and 180 mobile artillery vehicles.

20:34 Ukraine Claims Downing of Russian Bomber, Debris Photos SurfaceUkrainian forces claim victory after shooting down a Russian bomber. The aircraft was reportedly shot down over Kostiantyniwka in the Donetsk province on Saturday, according to the local military administration head. Photos show the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed into a house, causing it to catch fire.

