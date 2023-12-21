Storm - Düsseldorf takes flood protection measures

The city of Düsseldorf is expecting rising water levels on the Rhine from Friday and has taken initial flood protection measures. The city began erecting a mobile protective wall between the Rhine and the Old Harbour on Thursday morning.

"In the forecast for December 27 and 28, we are expecting a flood wave of around eight meters to 8.50 meters," said Frank Heuner, technical director of the municipal drainage company. This is the signal to take action to protect Düsseldorf's old town from flooding.

At the start of the work on Thursday morning, the water level on the Rhine in Düsseldorf was 5.64 meters. From a water level of 7.10 meters, the first restrictions apply to navigation on the Rhine, and at 8.80 meters it even has to be stopped. According to Heuner, however, this level is unlikely to be reached in the coming days.

