Bundesliga 2 - Düsseldorf signs Daferner on loan

Second-division soccer club Fortuna Düsseldorf has completed its first winter transfer by signing Christoph Daferner from 1. FC Nürnberg. The 25-year-old center forward will be loaned out until the end of the season plus an option to buy. The Düsseldorf club made the announcement on Tuesday. Daferner has scored four goals in 38 games for the Franconians since July 2022. The former U20 international also made the trip to the training camp in Marbella on Tuesday. "We were looking for a player who has already proven his qualities and still fits within our budget. Especially because Christoph didn't have the best run in Nuremberg recently, his motivation is great to find his way back to his old strength in a new environment," said Fortuna board member Klaus Allofs.

Source: www.stern.de