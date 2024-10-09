Dusseldorf combat sports athlete Dulatov is striving to secure his UFC agreement.

The Dana White Contender Series is all about making an impression: Win your MMA fight spectacularly in front of Dana White, and you'll earn a contract with the UFC. German up-and-comer Islam Dulatov managed to do just that.

Germany now boasts a new UFC fighter: The 26-year-old Dulatov sealed a deal with the global MMA powerhouse after triumphing at the Dana White Contender Series (DWCS). The Düsseldorf native delivered a devastating first-round knockout to Brazilian Vanilton Antunes.

Dulatov, who fled war-torn Chechnya as a child and settled in Germany, had previously expressed his desire to join the UFC in an interview with ntv.de two years ago. His opportunity came at the DWCS. He left no doubts about his ambition, overwhelming Antunes with a barrage of punches in a matter of seconds. Many punches found their mark on Antunes' guard, who appeared visibly startled.

Dulatov led the fight and dictated the pace. When Antunes attempted a wild swing, Dulatov intelligently stepped back. After two minutes, he launched another assault, this time including an elbow that connected perfectly with Antunes, sending him crashing to the mat. Even UFC boss Dana White struggled to stay seated.

"For my family"

"I wish I could have knocked him out sooner, but I didn't connect cleanly," Dulatov said in a post-fight interview. "I want to extend my gratitude to everyone in Germany who supports me. I know the whole country was watching. Today was for my family, my wife, and my coaches. Training with me during fight preparation can be a grueling experience." He joked that his brothers, who also do MMA, find him an easy opponent. They will soon join him in the UFC, according to Dulatov.

Dulatov's last fight took place at Oktagon, where his brother Tamerlan is also under contract. Originally, both were set to fight at Oktagon 62 in Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. RTL+ will exclusively broadcast the event (you can subscribe for as little as 8.99 euros).

With his new UFC contract, Dulatov (record 11-1) will have less time for his unusual second career as a model. "I'll be taking on fewer modeling gigs now. I also have my own gym in Germany and plenty on my plate," Dulatov said at the post-fight press conference.

Sports have always been a significant part of Dulatov's life. After signing with the UFC, he plans to focus more on MMA training and less on modeling gigs, as he now has numerous opportunities within the UFC to showcase his skills in the sports arena.

Despite his success in modeling, Dulatov's true passion lies in the sport of MMA, and he is excited to represent Germany in this global platform, aiming to make his country proud.

Read also: