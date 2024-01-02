Disability representative - Dusel: Many academics with disabilities without a job

The Federal Government Commissioner for the Disabled, Jürgen Dusel, has criticized the fact that thousands of academics with disabilities are unable to find work. "This has to do with prejudice," he said in an interview with the German Press Agency. "We have thousands of academics with disabilities who can't get a job in Germany." The country can no longer afford this.

"There is no job in Germany, I really can't think of one, that can't be filled by a person with a severe disability if the conditions are right," said Dusel. According to him, people with severe disabilities are unemployed more often and for significantly longer than people without disabilities.

This imbalance also leads to economic inequality: according to the German government 's third participation report on the living conditions of people with disabilities, a large proportion of people with disabilities (43%) are unable to save or put money aside. In contrast, only 28 percent of people without disabilities are able to do so. In addition, the net assets of people with disabilities (on average 91,150 euros) differ from those of people without disabilities (on average 118,063 euros).

"It is certainly the case that families with disabled children - and these are often single mothers - have a higher risk of poverty," added Dusel.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de