Disability representative - Dusel: Healthcare system is not inclusive enough

According to the Federal Government Commissioner for the Disabled, Jürgen Dusel, the German healthcare system is not inclusive enough. "At most a quarter of doctors' surgeries in Germany are barrier-free," he told the German Press Agency in an interview. "My perception is that we have fewer than ten gynecological practices in the whole of Germany that are accessible for women in wheelchairs." This cannot be the standard for a modern healthcare system. If people with disabilities pay into statutory health insurance, then they should have exactly the same rights to free choice of doctor and care as everyone else.

In view of an ageing society, Dusel called for better consideration to be given to accessibility in general. "People with disabilities are basically the avant-garde of an ageing society, if you like," he said. "Demographically, we are getting older and older. The likelihood of acquiring a disability in the course of your life, even with increasing age, is relatively high."

Germany would therefore be wise to expand accessibility now. And that means planning not only structural, but also digital infrastructure in such a way that everyone can benefit from it. He cited examples of websites where you can order food or make doctor's appointments that are not yet barrier-free. "I'm talking about people who rely on sign language or easy language, for example," said Dusel.

Source: www.stern.de