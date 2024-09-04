Dürr chooses not to comply with stopping at traffic lights.

In the regional elections held in Saxony and Thuringia, the FDP managed to secure only minimal votes, around 1%. This development has sparked doubts among party members about the sustainability of the traffic light coalition. However, faction leader Dürr seems unenthusiastic about this possibility.

FDP leader Christian Dürr has advised against dissolving the traffic light coalition. In a conversation with Funke newspapers, he stated, "Following a disappointing election night, surrendering and avoiding accountability isn't an option for the FDP." He further added, "This is precisely what the AfD wants; to create instability, breed uncertainty, as it thrives in such conditions." The coalition was elected for a four-year term, highlighted Dürr.

According to him, the coalition should not be self-absorbed but should perform its duties. Dürr demanded, "People expect this from us." Until the federal election, he emphasized that the traffic light coalition should work towards boosting growth and initiate a "fundamental overhaul of Germany's migration policy."

Even SPD faction leader Katja Mast dismissed the notion of an apocalyptic mood within the traffic light coalition following the elections in Saxony and Thuringia. "We were elected to make a difference, and that's exactly what we'll do," said Mast to Funke newspapers. She further mentioned, "Our resolve will be evident in the Bundestag."

Pension package and budget negotiations should be addressed swiftly, stated Mast. She urged, "We need to focus more on the everyday lives of the people." She emphasized the need for clear language and decisive action on pensions, jobs, housing costs, and migration.

Previously, doubts about the coalition's continuation had been raised within the FDP faction. FDP federal parliamentarian Gyde Jensen stated to The Pioneer website, "If we conclude that our participation in the traffic light government no longer produces any positive economic or societal impacts, we shouldn't fear a split."

For the FDP, the state elections on Sunday were a significant setback: in Thuringia, it scored only 1.1%, and in Saxony, it fell below 1%. Party leader Lindner attributed the poor performance to the negative perception of the traffic light coalition, which is dragging the FDP down.

