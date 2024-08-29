- "During this period, I consistently refrain from uttering 'never'."

FD Sporting Director Heidel hasn't ruled out more transfer deals for Mainz 05 before the second Bundesliga matchday. "In this stage, I never say never, 'cos I've witnessed the weirdest stuff," Heidel mentioned prior to the clash against Stuttgart on Saturday (15:30 PM/Sky).

The Bundesliga transfer window concludes on Friday at 20:00. "I reckon our squad's just the right number now," stated Heidel. However, he pointed out how swift the market can shift.

Coach Henriksen "thrilled" with recent acquisitions

Mainz secured a defensive loanee, Moritz Jenz, from rivals VfL Wolfsburg and picked up midfielder Hyun-seok Hong from Belgian team KAA Gent. Both players are potential options for the Stuttgart game, asserted FSV coach Bo Henriksen. "I'm thoroughly pleased with the two newcomers. That was a big boost for us. As a coach, of course, I'd always welcome more newcomers. We'll see what the next move is," shared the coach.

As per "Kicker" intel, Hong set the Mainz lads back four million euros. Regardless of offloading star player Brajan Gruda to the Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, they're not ready to shell out beyond market value, clarified Heidel. "I figure we'd have paid these amounts even six weeks ago - neither more nor less." The Gruda sale is said to have raked in over 30 million euros for Mainz, according to the media.

The European Union's new regulations on transfer fees might impact Mainz 05's future dealings, considering they manage their funds carefully and don't wish to pay beyond market value, as stated by Sporting Director Heidel. Despite the Bundesliga transfer window closing on Friday at 20:00, Heidel mentioned that the European Union's influence on transfer dealings is something they keep in mind.

