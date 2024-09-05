During the winter season, Ukrainians endure prolonged power outages lasting over 12 hours.

12:29 Switzerland extends Ukrainian Refugee Protection until March 2026

Switzerland has extended the protection status for Ukrainian refugees until at least March 4, 2026. The situation in Ukraine is not expected to improve anytime soon, as stated. In March 2022, Switzerland granted Ukrainian refugees temporary protection with a "S" status, which shields people in danger.

23:03 Three Dead in Belgorod from Ukrainian Attacks

Three individuals lost their lives due to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, according to Russian reports. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was reportedly bombarded repeatedly by Ukrainian forces, as per Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Three civilians were killed, and two others were injured in the attack. The Belgorod border region is a frequent target for Ukrainian air and drone strikes.

22:09 Ukrainian MP Accuses Russia of School Attacks

Ukrainian parliamentarian Roman Hryshchuk has accused Russia of escalating attacks on educational institutions at the beginning of the new school year this week. "This is an intentional campaign to intimidate the Ukrainians," said Hryshchuk, a member of the parliamentary education committee, to the "Kyiv Independent". At least 12 educational facilities, including military institutions, aviation institutions, universities, and schools across Ukraine, have been damaged by Russian attacks in just three days. Dozens of people have perished or been injured as a result.

21:36 ISW: Putin Still Believes in Subjugating Ukraine

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe Russian President Vladimir Putin still holds the conviction that he can subjugate Ukraine. This has not wavered despite the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory in the Kursk region, writes the ISW. Although the offensive may be impacting the Russian military operationally, it has not yet shifted Putin's strategic thinking. The ISW assesses that Putin still believes Russia can achieve its objectives through a war of attrition and outlasting Western support. Therefore, Putin is not yet open to peace negotiations that do not involve Ukraine's surrender or the West yielding to his demands.

21:03 Serbia's EU Bid Envoy Assures Putin of AllegianceRussian President Vladimir Putin meets with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin during an economic forum in Vladivostok. Russian media report that Putin has invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Vulin emphasizes that Serbia is both a "friend of Russia" and a strategic partner. Serbia is thus under significant pressure. Despite this, under Vucic's leadership, Serbia will "never join NATO, never impose sanctions on Russia, and never allow" hostile actions against Russia from its territory. Serbia traditionally maintains strong ties with Russia, even as an EU accession candidate.

20:29 Mass Exodus from PokrovskMore people are leaving the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, about 10 kilometers from the front line. Over 20,000 individuals have evacuated the city in a month, according to the governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filaschkin, as reported by Interfax Ukraine in a TV broadcast. Around 26,000 people remain in Pokrovsk, including over 1,000 children. Before the war, the industrial and mining city had approximately 65,000 inhabitants. Pokrovsk serves as a significant logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for months. Recently, pro-Russian military bloggers reported that Russian troops had entered the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk and were fighting there.

19:55 US Alleges Russian Interference in Presidential ElectionThe US accuses Russia of attempting to influence the November presidential election through targeted disinformation. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Kremlin has used its state media to mislead unsuspecting US influencers into spreading its propaganda. As a result, the US has imposed sanctions, filed criminal charges, and ordered the seizure of internet domains. According to the US Treasury Department, these penalties target ten individuals and two organizations, including representatives of the state-owned Russian broadcaster RT, hackers, and a non-governmental organization linked to the Kremlin. US authorities accuse them of employing AI in disinformation campaigns targeting the US election.

The European Union has been supporting Ukraine throughout its crisis, providing financial aid and political backing. Despite Russia's objections, several EU countries have also granted Ukrainian refugees temporary protection.

Given the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, some European Union members have expressed concerns about Russia's influence in their own elections, leading to increased security measures and vigilance against potential Russian interference.

