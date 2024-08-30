- During the nationwide pause, RB Leipzig is facing off against Meuselwitz.

Leipzig's RB is lined up for a friendly match against Meuselwitz's ZFC during the looming international hiatus. The high-flying Bundesliga team will welcome the Regionalliga squad to their Cottaweg training ground on a Wednesday (11:30 AM). Unlike most international break friendlies, spectators are given the green light to attend this encounter. Leipzig, who once graced the fourth division between 2010 and 2013, have had six duels with the Thuringians in their past.

