During the intense presidential election, it's a tense moment. Here's how to manage stress.

In an exceptionally contentious election year, the contest for the White House teeters on the brink of a delicate balance - much like the apprehension boiling within uncertain voters, puzzled as to how a fissured nation will react to the forthcoming victor.

Adding fuel to the chaos, lingering inflation and two significant overseas conflicts intensify the existing political discord. It would be highly unprecedented if anyone expressed satisfaction with their coping mechanisms under such circumstances.

"We find ourselves in an intensified condition of stress, stemming from global events," remarked neuroscientist Dr. Richard Davidson, the visionary founder and administrator of the renowned Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Davidson's research, published in collaboration with Tibetan Buddhist practitioners, demonstrated that the practice of meditation transformed their brains.

Davidson also established Healthy Minds Innovations, a nonprofit organization offering a complimentary app equipped with meditation techniques and wellness resources. Extending their expertise, several wellness professionals from Healthy Minds will be available live on election night, November 5th, to provide meditation and coping strategies, as confirmed by Dr. Davidson in an email.

As the countdown to a new administration progresses, employees of mental health services offer these stress-reduction techniques approved by experts.

Engage in Physical Activity

Considered one of the most effective strategies for reducing stress, physical activity encourages the production of endorphins that elevate one's mood while relaxing tense muscles.

A study conducted in April 2024 showed that exercise is connected to a reduction in brain stress signals while also fostering an increase in signals sent to the prefrontal cortex. This part of the brain, accountable for the reasoning and cognitive control that aids stress management, is significantly boosted.

"Human beings are intended to move profusely, and exercise, particularly performances carried out outdoors amidst trees, has been identified with remarkable stress-relieving effects," stated Dr. Andrew Freeman, the director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, during a prior conversation.

In fact, exercise is as effective as psychotherapy in addressing clinical depression, according to a study performed in February 2024. Regardless of the physical activity type, including walking, jogging, yoga, tai chi, aerobic exercises, or strength training, all exhibited beneficial impacts,ieno kur leon.

"Determine an enjoyable physical activity and work it into your routine," advised Dr. Freeman.

Assume Control of Your Environment

First, identify instances that lie within your control, factors you can modify, and matters entirely beyond your influence.

"I've informed my gloomy acquaintance that I cannot engage in such disheartening discussions at this moment," shared stress management expert Dr. Cynthia Ackrill. A former editor for Contentment magazine, produced by the American Institute of Stress.

"I also limit my consumption of news, preferring to read it rather than witnessing it on television," she continued. "I find this gives me a sense of control."

You can also manage your online activity on social media platforms, which often triggers animosity and despair, as experts recommend. Alternatively, take a walk, recite a beloved poem, prayer, or song, or communicate with a close friend with whom you feel secure, Dr. Ackrill suggested. "Every small adjustment contributes positively."

One method for discerning web pages that may contribute to mental health concerns is by recognizing "false urgency," said mindfulness expert Jay Vidyarthi, a program guide for Healthy Minds.

"Not everything merits immediate attention," said Vidyarthi. "By judiciously selecting sources, you can ensure that your news feed remains balanced in its use of urgency language."

In dealing with individuals who may hold differing political views, attempt to perceive their perspectives and shift your attention from resentment to understanding.

"Perspective-taking empowers us to comprehend viewpoints other than our own," said psychologist Tania Israel, the associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of California, Santa Barbara's Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, in an email.

"We do not need to alter our opinions, but understanding alternative viewpoints can help us preserve relationships and advocate effectively for our beliefs," Israel continued.

Cultivate Optimism

Our brain is intrinsically primed for noticing the negative, hence fostering a consistent practice of positive thoughts is crucial for reinforcing optimistic neural connections.

"Research on twins indicates that an individual's optimism is influenced by genetics to the extent of approximately 25%," said Dr. Davidson in a prior CNN interview. "The remaining 75% can be shaped through how we perceive experiences and react to life's challenges."

Dr. Davidson revealed that as little as 30 minutes of daily meditation practice for two weeks could induce measurable modifications in the brain. "Mental exercises like these have been shown to strengthen positive attributes within individuals," he explained.

Strategies for cultivating optimism include keeping a journal of positive experiences and dedicating a few minutes daily to penning down what you are grateful for. Research on gratitude has demonstrated that practicing thankfulness enhances coping mechanisms by supplanting typical negative thought patterns with optimism.

Ensure Quality Rest

It is imperative to prioritize quality sleep to foster emotional and physical recovery while mitigating stress levels. Creating a peaceful and relaxing sleep environment can contribute to more restful sleep and less anxiety.

While you slumber, your mind is active. It's gearing up for the morrow, organizing your experiences and creating new avenues for knowledge absorption.

To imbibe fresh knowledge, internalize fresh talents, and retain crucial memories - not forgetting to retrieve them later on - a plentiful dose of sleep is essential, allowing your mind to perform its duties. As per the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults ought to secure a minimum of seven restful hours of shut-eye every night to maintain their wellbeing.

Insufficient rest for more than a couple of nights can negatively impact your capacity to concentrate, acquire new information, foster creativity, solve problems, and make decisions, according to sleep expert Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical and sleep medicine, as well as pulmonary critical care at Huntington Health in California.

Regrettably, the damage from sleep deprivation to our emotional stability is rapid: “Losing even one night of sleep impairs the ability to regulate emotions and the expression thereof," Dr. Dasgupta said.

Issues surrounding sleep can be conquered with exercises to train your brain into obtaining more restful sleep. You can obtain simple yet effective tips from the experts by subscribing to our Sleep, Made Better newsletter.

