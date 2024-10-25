During the chilly season, the misplaced hour returns.

Twice a year, a moment of chaos arises: How does this whole time shift thing work again? Recent polls by YouGov show that a majority of adults in Germany are aware that the hands will roll back from 3:00 AM to 2:00 AM this upcoming Sunday (27th October). About 72% are firm believers in the need to turn back the clocks during wintertime, while 12% think otherwise and 12% confess to being uncertain.

As things stand, the reimplementation of daylight saving time in Germany in 1980 signals the end of it each year on the last Sunday in October, with the hands being turned back. The experts from the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Braunschweig guarantee a seamless transition, with Dirk Piester, head of the time transfer group, reassuring, "Everything should proceed as usual, we're completely prepared."

No political consensus for abolition

One might wonder, shouldn't the time shift be a thing of the past by now? In 2018, the EU Commission surveyed European citizens, with a staggering 84% voting against the change in a non-representative poll. Jean-Claude Juncker, then-Commission President, declared its end that same year.

However, before this becomes official, EU countries must agree on whether they want to keep summer or winter time permanently. Unfortunately, no agreement has been reached, and so this too has been placed on hold. The current Hungarian EU Council presidency has also confirmed that they will not be pushing this issue further.

More wildlife collisions

The time shift also remains a topic of criticism and warnings due to its impact. The German Wildlife Foundation highlights the rise in wildlife collisions in early November, with many commuters on the road, particularly during twilight hours. "The time shift shifts the primary traffic time for humans into the main activity period of wild animals," the foundation states.

The ADAC also encourages increased caution, noting that on average, a car in Germany collides with deer and other wildlife every two minutes. The highest number of wildlife accidents occurs during the months of April and May as well as from October to December, according to statistics from the total association of insurers (GDV).

Health concerns

In Britain, the British Sleep Council calls for the abolition of the time shift, citing scientific evidence on its detrimental effects on health. Scientists stress the importance of sleep for overall well-being, which can be disrupted due to forced changes.

In Germany, a recent survey found that more women than men experience health issues such as sleep disturbances or fatigue as a result of the time shift. According to a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the DAK healthcare insurance company, 37% of women expressed this, compared to 22% of men.

The German Health Ministry strongly encourages public institutions and workplaces to implement health and safety measures during the time shift, as research suggests that changes in sleep patterns can lead to increased accidents and health issues. To mitigate these risks, it's recommended to promote awareness about the importance of adequate rest during this transition period.

Furthermore, advocacy groups in Germany, like the Association for Chemical Safety and Health at Work (ACHEM), suggest conducting regular risk assessments and revisiting safety protocols during the time shift to minimize potential harm. They emphasize the need for employers to prioritize employee well-being during this period.

