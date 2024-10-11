During its optimal viewability period

This upcoming weekend and the start of the following week, the comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas will be visible to the naked eye. Experts suggest locating a clear spot towards the western horizon after sunset for an optimal view. However, the comet will progressively diminish in brightness.

Delve into the evening sky, locating a space with an unobstructed view of the west horizon, free from buildings. The brilliant Venus, the evening star, illuminates this region. Pointing your arm outward, the Tsuchinshan-Atlas comet is approximately two fists' width to the right of Venus, as explained by Uwe Pilz of the Star Friends Association. Alternatively, the gap between your thumb and pinky finger can function as a measurement. Maintain a straight arm, keeping the comet as far away from your eye as possible for optimal viewing.

On Friday, the comet is still considered a sight for the experienced astronomy enthusiast, as the sky remains overly bright. In the twilight, the comet appears as a misty star with a small tail, gradually setting as the twilight persists. The situation improves slightly on Saturday, but a telescope can still be beneficial for a clearer view.

Optimal visibility during the early week

As the days progress, the comet will ascend higher in the sky, allowing for more effortless observation. As twilight transitions into night, the comet remains visible with its lengthy tail. The beginning of the week presents the best opportunity for viewing, provided the skies remain clear. Following this, Tsuchinshan-Atlas will rapidly lose luminosity as it moves further from the sun and Earth, and the radiance from the rising moon will further hinder visibility.

On October 17, a full moon will grace the heavens, marking its largest and brightest phase of the year. Around October 20, a brief period of true darkness emerges between twilight and moonrise, at least in remote locations away from city lights. However, by this time, the comet will already be substantially faded and minimized. "Bare-eyed observation is expected to conclude around October 25, potentially extending for a few more days for skilled observers beneath a star-studded sky," maintains Pilz, the Star Friends' chairman. The association provides a map depicting the comet's location in the sky during various times.

Intergalactic dirty snowball

A comet is a celestial body characterized by an elliptical orbit around the sun, primarily composed of ice, dust, and rock - often referred to as a "dirty snowball." These celestial bodies originate from the frigid outer realms of the solar system.

Tsuchinshan-Atlas, also known as C/2023 A3, has been traversing towards the sun for an extended period. In January 2023, scientists discovered it as a minute speck through large telescopes. Upon its passage past the sun on September 27, it will approach Earth on October 12, reaching a distance of approximately 70 million kilometers - roughly half the typical distance between the Earth and the sun.

The Tsuchinshan-Atlas core consists of a gritty, several kilometers wide ice mass. Emerging from the Oort cloud, a collection of celestial objects at the solar system's edge, the comet's voyage is propelled by the heat of the sun. The evaporation of the ice creates a gaseous mist of sunlit dust and fluorescent gas, resulting in the discernible comet head and tail, which can extend for millions of kilometers. The most recent comet boasting a similar magnitude was Neowise (C/2020 F3) during the summer of 2020.

As you explore the night sky during the early week, keep an eye on the solar system's expanse. The Tsuchinshan-Atlas comet, a celestial body from the Oort cloud, will provide a stunning sight as it traverses our part of the solar system.

Read also: