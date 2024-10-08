During filming of a passionate love scene, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh experienced an awkward moment, failing to hear the director's "cut" command.

At a 92nd Street Y event on Friday to promote "We Live in Time," Garfield candidly shared an embarrassing tale about a "highly intimate, fiery love scene" he shared with Pugh. In this scene, they became so engrossed in their acting that they missed the director's "cut" cue, leading to an uncomfortable pause.

As per videos shared on social media, Garfield explained that this happened during the initial take of the love scene, filmed under strict secrecy on a "closed set" with only Garfield, Pugh, the camera operator, and the boom operator present.

"We get carried away," Garfield admitted, "our passion takes over, and we go a bit beyond what we were supposed to, all because we didn't hear 'cut'."

Director John Crowley was in a different room, Garfield revealed. As the scene continued, both actors felt an unspoken understanding that they were filming for longer than intended, Garfield recalled.

It wasn't until they glanced at the crew members that they realized their mistake, as all of them faced the wall in an attempt to preserve decorum.

Despite the extended scene, Garfield and Pugh, under the guidelines of their safe filming environment, chose to continue, feeling secure enough to believe, "we'll let this play out and keep going."

"We Live In Time" features Garfield and Pugh, whose characters are drawn together in an unexpected circumstance that alters their lives, as per the official synopsis.

The film is set for a US theater release on October 11.

