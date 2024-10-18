During Biden's visit, the Ukraine conflict takes center stage

U.S. President Biden to Converse with German Chancellor Scholz in Berlin, Approximately Three Months Prior to His Term's Conclusion. The Discussion's Main Focus is Expected to Encompass Ukraine's Defense against Russia. As Per the White House, a Meeting Involving Scholz, Biden, Macron, and Starmer is Planned, with Ukraine and the Middle East's Conflict as the Main Topics.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Unit Tests ReadinessThe Russian-affiliated news outlet RIA cites the Russian Defense Ministry, reporting that the unit commanders in Bologoye are testing the readiness of their strategic nuclear forces. The drills include maneuvers and the deployment of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Criticizes Zelensky's "Winning Plan" as "Alarming"Hungarian Prime Minister Orban expresses concern over Ukrainian President Zelensky's "winning strategy," referring to it as "intimidating." Prior to the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully lobbied for his plan, Orban described Ukraine's armament as "dangerous" on Facebook. Orban has been advocating for diplomatic talks with Moscow and has visited both Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-appointed mediator, without bringing about any resolution.

03:26 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Disputes "BILD" Report on Mass Destruction WeaponsAfter allegations of Ukraine's plan to rearm with weapons of mass destruction surfaced in the "BILD" newspaper, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, rejecting the unnamed sources' claims. "We officially refute the accusations by anonymous sources in the 'BILD' newspaper regarding Ukraine's alleged plans to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry declared. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Previously, President Zelensky also denied these assertions at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russians Assault Defense Lines at Chasiv YarRussian forces have been attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive positions in the Chasiv Yar region, according to the state-owned Ukrainian news outlet Ukrinform, citing the spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. Intense clashes are occurring in the area, and where the Russians are not making headway, they are targeting weaker points in the defense with small-scale attacks, Bobovnikova explained. The Ukrainian military's strategy involves cutting off Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Encourages Biden and Scholz to Lift Limits on Western Weapon Use by UkraineThe chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Heusgen, urges President Biden and Chancellor Scholz to abandon restrictions on Ukraine's utilization of Western weapons. The reason is the victory plan proposed by Zelensky. "Zelensky's appeals primarily target President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Heusgen stated to the German press network. "Both could significantly contribute to the realization of Zelensky's plan by lifting range limitations and supplying effective weapons." Heusgen considers Biden's trip to Berlin on Friday as an ideal opportunity for such an announcement.

23:21 Production of Garpiya Drones: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese CompaniesThe U.S. Treasury Department will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese business network involved in the production of long-range drones. Dubbed Garpiya drones, Russia is employing them in the conflict in Ukraine. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese companies providing components and technology. The U.S. sanctions will target three companies and an individual.

22:20 Zelensky: Up To 10,000 North Korean Soldiers May Battle for Kremlin Against UkraineAccording to Ukrainian President Zelensky, an estimated 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon side with Russia against Ukraine. Zelensky, speaking during his visit to Brussels, revealed that Ukrainian intelligence indicates these soldiers are presently being prepared for deployment. If this occurs, it would mark "the initial stage of a global conflict." Zelensky did not provide further details regarding the origin of the intelligence on the North Korean soldiers. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had warned in Seoul earlier of North Korea's increasing involvement in Russia's conflict against Ukraine. North Korea has supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition, and North Korean soldiers have already reportedly participated in Ukraine's conflict. Ukrainian media reported six North Korean soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Donetsk region in early October.

21:54 Manfred Weber: "We Prevent War by Supporting Ukraine"Manfred Weber, chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, is advocating for stronger support for Ukraine by Europe. "I want more. It's feasible. Europe is a vast continent with significant financial and economic resources; we can afford it. We must grasp: this investment is an investment in our security. We ward off war by supporting Ukraine," Weber told a phoenix interview during the EU summit in Brussels. Despite the presence of extremist factions in Europe, the majority of European citizens stand behind Ukraine. However, there are numerous political debates and uncertainties at the national level. "Even Berlin should clearly advocate for Ukraine to now receive a NATO membership perspective," Weber urges.

21:38 Discussion on Enhancing NATO's StandardizationOn Friday, during their autumn meeting, NATO's defense ministers will delve into the growth of the alliance's defense and deterrence capabilities. One of the topics to be discussed is a strategy to upgrade the uniformity of weapons and ammunition. According to the new Secretary General, Mark Rutte, "Standardization serves as the bedrock of our joint combat capabilities." Improved standardization can also lead to reduced expenditures in acquiring defense equipment. Deficiencies within the alliance, such as those observed in the German-Dutch Corps, where Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition is incompatible with German howitzers, serve as examples of the need for standardization.

21:18 Trump Criticizes Zelensky Over Ukraine ConflictRepublican US presidential hopeful Donald Trump stands accused by Zelensky of allowing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to occur. During a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David, Trump asserts, "He shouldn't have let this war happen." Trump also expresses doubts about the US's financial support to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. "Zelensky is one of the best deal-makers I've ever seen. Each time he visits, we hand him $100 billion. Who else has ever received that much money in history?"

20:50 Ukraine Seeks Global Assistance for Mine ClearanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal pleads for international aid in clearing mines at a summit in Switzerland, addressing representatives from around 50 nations. In Lausanne, he urges, "I appeal to the civilized world to amplify its assistance to Ukraine in mine clearance." Since the onset of the war, up to a quarter of Ukraine is contaminated by landmines, with the World Bank estimating the cost of clearance at $34.6 billion. The Ukrainian military has reportedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers, equivalent to Baden-Württemberg. According to UN data, 399 civilians have been killed by mines.

20:21 Zelensky Denies Nuclear Weapons RemarkUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies allegations that he suggested rearming his nation with nuclear weapons during his speech at the EU summit (previous entry at 18:24). Zelensky asserts, "We have never spoken about nuclear weapons construction." Instead, he referenced the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, under which Ukraine renounced nuclear weapons on its territory in exchange for security guarantees, including from Russia. Zelensky claims Russian President Vladimir Putin has nullified these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the only option for Ukraine today.

19:48 Rutte Promises Full Support for Ukraine's SurvivalNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assures Ukraine of the alliance's commitment to bring the conflict-torn nation closer to the alliance. Addressing a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte vowed, "Ukraine will become a NATO member, and until then, we will do everything to ensure Ukraine's continuance." Zelensky reiterated his country's desire to join the transatlantic alliance at the earliest opportunity. Following the press conference, Rutte and Zelensky attended a working dinner of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which included defensive ministers from the 32 member states.

The discussion between U.S. President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz in Berlin is expected to focus on Ukraine's defense against Russia, given the ongoing tensions and recent testing of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

Orban's criticism of Zelensky's "winning strategy" as "alarming" highlights the divides within the international community regarding Ukraine's approach to the conflict, despite concerns over Moscow's actions.

Read also: