During a humorous prank call, Robert Pattinson gets puzzled by Suki Waterhouse's antics

Waterhouse, Suki, expands her accolades to include mischievous trickster.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
2 min read
Waterhouse Attends MTV 2024 VMAs Ceremony in New York, as depicted by MTV.

The actress from "Daisy Jones and the Six," as seen in Elle magazine's latest installment of "Phoning it In," decided to play some harmless pranks. She took out her little black book and made calls to various individuals, including her partner, Robert Pattinson, and Zoe Kravitz.

During her call with Pattinson, she attempted to deceive him into believing she had secured a role as the host of Netflix's reality dating show, "Love is Blind."

Pattinson reacted with an awkward "What an interesting turn of events." Waterhouse then proposed the idea of co-hosting the show together, to which Pattinson responded, "Darling, have you gone mad?"

After she couldn't help but laugh, Waterhouse admitted her prank. However, she caused Pattinson further stress by revealing his call would be shared on the internet. Pattinson's reaction was a firm "No, I don’t want to!"

Waterhouse then joked about the difficulty of persuading him to participate. It seemed she succeeded in her mission.

Earlier in the video, Waterhouse shared an amusing tale with her father, Norman Waterhouse, claiming an urgent need for foot surgery worth $150,000 and the cancellation of her tour.

Waterhouse convincingly stated, "I'm going into surgery in a couple of hours." Her father, a real-life surgeon, provided an exasperated, profanity-laden reaction, attempting to convince her to reconsider. But Waterhouse broke character and admitted her lie.

Surprisingly, it was Waterhouse's father who had the last laugh. "I'm pleased to hear that," he said, "But you know the real thing Suki? I wouldn’t have put it past you."

Waterhouse's prank with Pattinson gained immense attention in the entertainment industry, sparking discussions on social media platforms.

After the embarrassing situation, Waterhouse decided to take a break from entertainment for some time to regain her composure.

