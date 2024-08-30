During a critical conversation, Harris prepared pancakes at Biden's side.

During a peaceful family pancake and bacon breakfast, Kamala Harris's phone suddenly rang. On the other line, the caller was none other than U.S. President Joe Biden. Instead of refilling pancake stacks or slicing more bacon, Harris had a different mission now - she had to process Joe Biden's decision to exit the White House race and endorse her.

According to Harris, she was spending quality time with her family, including her young nieces who eagerly asked for more bacon. Suddenly, the phone interrupted the tranquil scene - it was President Biden on the line, communicating his decision to withdraw from the race and expressing his support for Harris.

"I was making you more bacon, Auntie," Harris remembered her niece saying before the phone rang. "He told me what he had decided," Harris recounted. "And I asked him, 'Are you sure?' And he said 'Yes.' And that's how I found out," she shared.

Interestingly, Harris recalled, she never thought of herself first. Instead, her initial thoughts were for Biden, showing compassion and understanding in the face of such a significant decision. Biden, who was 81 at the time, decided to step aside from the re-election bid due to concerns about his mental fitness. The public scrutiny began following his less-than-impressive debates against Trump.

Harris's quick rise to taking over the Democratic party's nomination was a testament to her ability to handle such unexpected situations gracefully, and her unwavering commitment to the party's interest came back to reward her.

