Storm - Due to weather warning: Advent markets at Tegernsee canceled

Due to the weather warnings issued by the German Weather Service (DWD), the municipalities of Rottach-Egern and Bad Wiessee (Miesbach district) have canceled two of the three Christmas markets of the "Tegernsee Advent Magic" for Friday. The gale-force winds forecast by the DWD endangered the safety of guests and stand operators, the municipalities announced on Thursday. In addition, a "serious lack of visitors" was to be expected due to the constant rain.

The decision to cancel the event was made by the municipalities together with some of the hut operators. If there are no further severe weather warnings, the markets will take place again on Saturday, according to the municipalities of Rottach-Egern and Bad Wiessee. On Thursday, the DWD had warned of gale-force winds and rainfall of between 60 and 90 liters per square meter within about 72 hours.

