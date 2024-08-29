- Due to this reason, she engages with her fresh TV character's portrayal.

"The character named Lea, who will be portrayed by Sina-Valeska Jung, bid farewell for a vacation on August 28th. However, viewers of Sat.1 can continue enjoying an evening series thanks to "The Spreewald Clinic." This new medical drama will commence airing from August 29th at 7 pm. In the series, Lea, a strong and traumatized woman, relocates from Hamburg to the Spreewald in southeastern Brandenburg, where she works at the Spreewald Clinic. During her stay, she encounters various characters such as young nurse Nico (Isabel Hinz), clinic director Dr. Barbara Berg (Muriel Baumeister), attractive doctor Erik (Daniel Buder), and Paul Menke (Daniel Scholz), her daughter's biological father whom she gave up for adoption.

In an interview with spot on news, Jung discusses her role as Lea, disclosing her emotional aspects and filming experiences in the Spreewald, which was challenging due to the presence of mosquitoes. The series presents Lea as a powerful woman seeking answers regarding her past and the whereabouts of her daughter. She is also portrayed as a compassionate and dedicated doctor who thrives in a collaborative environment.

As a strong female lead, what qualities does Lea possess that make her intriguing to viewers?

Jung: Lea is a resilient woman with a harrowing past. At 16, she had to give away her child against her will. She is determined to confront and heal from the pain by traveling to the Spreewald to seek the biological father of her daughter. Her story serves as the foundation for the series, revealing that Lea needs to survive and discover herself in the Spreewald. Over time, she reconciles with her lost daughter and appreciates the warmth of the Spreewald's people, her new profession, and her deep family connections.

What challenges does Lea face during her transition from Hamburg to the Spreewald?

Jung: The significant change from living in a bustling city to a quaint village offers Lea a multitude of new opportunities and experiences. Despite the challenge, she grows to appreciate the warmth of the people, the close-knit community, and the extraordinary natural beauty of the Spreewald.

If you were to experience such a change yourself, would you consider moving to a small town like the Spreewald?

Jung: While I currently enjoy life in the city, which offers a mix of urban activities and proximity to nature, I couldn't rule out the possibility of living in the Spreewald someday.

How empathetic and invested does Lea become in finding her long-lost daughter's whereabouts?

Jung: As a mother, Lea carries an indomitable love for her child, and the idea of being separated from her is unbearable. She wholeheartedly embraces the opportunity to reconnect with her daughter, driving her actions throughout the series.

Beyond her role as a doctor and her search for her daughter, what romantic prospects does Lea encounter in the Spreewald?

Jung: Speculating about Lea's romantic life will have to wait and see as the story unfolds, revealing fresh dynamics and intriguing love connections.

What drew you to the Spreewald while filming the series, and did you share a prior connection to the region?

Jung: I was fortunate enough to have previously visited the Spreewald on a family trip with my daughter, and the memories resonated as we began filming. The enchanting beauty of the area and the opportunity to explore its canals and landscape while working truly elevated the experience. The shoot presented a unique blend of intensity and tranquility, making the entire journey a memorable one.

Did any mishaps or unforgettable moments occur during the filming process?

Jung: One notable challenge was the perseverance of mosquitoes, which on occasion proved to be particularly tenacious. During one outdoor scene, a mosquito managed to land on my lip. Merely a moment later, my colleague Daniel Buder managed to expel the insect without touching me, leaving me with a signature lip scar.

Despite the minor inconvenience, the Spreewald's allure and charm highlighted the experience's pleasures, drawing me even further into its captivating beauty.

In your limited free time between shoots, how did you engage with this breathtaking landscape, and are you inclined to spend time in nature?

Jung: Regrettably, my hectic shooting schedule leaves very little room for recreational pursuits. However, I hold nature in high regard, particularly having grown up in a rural area, and I hope future opportunities will afford me a chance to reconnect and appreciate the wonders of the Spreewald."

Me: Yep, you got it right, I did appear in an episode of "In aller Freundschaft - Die jungen Ärzte" back in 2023, but this time around I'm switching roles.

Question: How did you prep for your new role? Was there any medical training required before filming? What was the most difficult part?

Me: Prior to filming, we had a crash course where we learned the essential hand movements. During the filming, we had medical consultants on set for all scenes requiring medical knowledge. They'd explain the equipment, show us how to insert an IV, and give us tips on interacting with patients. The aim was to make it as real as possible. The trickiest bit was always remembering the medical jargon... It's not as simple as recalling regular dialogue.

Question: Now, "Landarztpraxis" has a tough doctor in the lead on Sat.1. How does "Spreewaldklinik" differ from that show?

Me: Besides having a doctor here and there, and the setting not being urban, there aren't many similarities. The main focus in "Spreewaldklinik" is Lea's relationship with her daughter. Along with that, we have the medical cases, the colleagues' stories, and of course, the star attraction: the Spreewald.

Turning the car, Lea drives towards the scenic Spreewald, eager to begin her new life and uncover the truth about her daughter's whereabouts. Despite the unfamiliar terrain, she finds comfort in the serene beauty of the pastoral countryside.

As Lea settles into her new role at the clinic, she discovers that turning the car away from her old life is just the beginning of her healing journey. Her encounters with the residents and patients of the Spreewald will challenge and inspire her in ways she never imagined.

