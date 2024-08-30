- Due to their emphasis on security, they advocate for regulated immigration.

The security plan proposed by the federal government in response to the knife incident in Solingen is commended by Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil as heading in the right direction. "Initially, the plan appears positive overall," stated the SPD politician. "However, it's premature for a thorough evaluation; we need to delve into the finer details first."

Weil applauded the united stance of the SPD, Greens, and FDP on this matter. "That's quite a notable agreement," said the leader of the government. He also appreciated the federal government's decision to involve the states in the process.

"It's about numerous tiny bolts"

"We all aim for citizens to feel secure in our nation and for migration to be manageable and regulated," said Weil. "Nevertheless, no one should give the impression that there's a substantial lever to significantly reduce unauthorized migration further. It's about numerous tiny bolts, and it's positive that the traffic light coalition has agreed on a shared course of action."

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has announced a workgroup on security and migration, composed of representatives from the three coalition parties, as well as the states and the Union, the largest opposition force, beginning next week. Lower Saxony currently shares the co-chairmanship of the Minister Presidents' Conference.

The proposed security plan includes stricter rules on carrying knives in public, enhanced requirements for weapon permits, and the withdrawal of certain benefits for asylum seekers.

