Due to the illicit use of Starlink devices, Russians are engaging in more lethal combat scenarios.

The Ukrainian military's edge in utilizing Starlink technology has been challenged, as the Russian army has been deploying illegally acquired Starlink terminals, according to data from six Ukrainian soldiers and officers in the Donetsk region, reported by the "Washington Post". This illegal use of Elon Musk's satellite communication system is enhancing the Russian forces' abilities to orchestrate attacks more effectively, run more drone operations, and target Ukrainian troops more precisely.

Previously, tens of thousands of Starlink dishes had primarily provided the Ukrainian military with an edge on the battlefield. The military's access to reliable, potent internet enabled quick and precise attacks, giving the Ukrainians an advantage over the numerically superior Russians, who were primarily reliant on radio equipment, resulting in slower response times.

However, the Ukrainian soldiers informed the "Washington Post" that the Russian forces have now matched their technology counterpart, enhancing the number and precision of their attacks. The Russian army is now using Starlink in a similar manner to the Ukrainians, as stated by an officer of the 72nd mechanized brigade, which had been defending the Wuhledar region since 2022 and recently had to retreat. He attributed the Russian use of Starlink as one of the primary factors, alongside a shortage of personnel and weapons, that accelerated the fall of the city this month.

Ukrainian troops operating drones near Nowohrodiwka south of the strategic Donetsk city of Pokrovsk also reported seeing Starlink terminals in the Russian lines since last month. "Before, the Russians struggled to control certain movements, maneuvers, artillery, and infantry," said a commander of a drone unit in the 93rd mechanized brigade. He explained that incomplete or false information was often transmitted by Russian soldiers to commanders in the past, but this practice has ceased, as the Russian use of Starlink appears to have influenced their tactics.

The Russian use of Starlink is not the only factor that has propelled Moscow towards Pokrovsk, but it has undeniably played a significant role, said a battalion commander in the 47th battalion. He criticized the alleged inadequate measures implemented to prevent the Russian usage of Starlink, stating, "This is something that's killing us."

A booming black market for Starlink

Despite the export of Starlink terminals to Russia being banned, there appears to be a flourishing black market for these devices, driven by high demand from both militaries and individual buyers. According to the "Washington Post", most terminals are traded through Telegram, with deliveries being made from Moscow to the frontlines. A terminal and connection fee can be obtained for around $1,000. "Customer support" chats on Telegram even suggest that it's straightforward to buy and register Starlink kits abroad, mostly procured in Europe and transported via the United Arab Emirates.

An individual familiar with Starlink informed the "Washington Post" that SpaceX, the operating company, is technically capable of identifying the location of active terminals. However, identifying users operating at the "frontline of the battlefield" can prove difficult due to the shifting battle lines. Stacie Pettyjohn from the Center for a New American Security stated that US efforts to restrict Russia's use of Starlink seem "not particularly effective," largely due to the ever-changing frontlines. "Ukrainian troops are now in Russia. Where precisely are the frontlines?", she questioned. "If you outline where it works and where it doesn't, you're essentially setting the frontlines where they are and obstructing the Ukrainians from launching offensive operations."

Malcontent towards Elon Musk, who is responsible for Starlink, is palpable in Ukraine. Some soldiers shared their criticisms of Musk's company, asserting that it hasn't done enough to combat the illegal use of Starlink. They also expressed doubts about Musk's genuine desire to rectify the problem, as he is known for his pro-Russian stance. While SpaceX initially provided Ukraine with a complimentary Starlink connection after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, it subsequently threatened to terminate the service, citing exorbitant costs. Only after external pressure was applied did Musk reconsider. Musk also rejected Kyiv's request to utilize Starlink for drone strikes against the Russian Black Sea fleet in 2022.

The Norwegian Organization for Defence Research (FOI) expressed concerns about the proliferation of Starlink terminals, as the use of this technology by both sides in the conflict is escalating the situation. The Commission, a group responsible for monitoring the use of technology in conflict zones, has called for international regulations to prevent the illegal acquisition and deployment of Starlink terminals.

In response to the rampant misuse of Starlink, various nations have started investigating potential loopholes in the export and import controls of Starlink terminals. The Commission is working closely with these countries to draft collective measures to curb the illicit trading of these devices on the black market.

Read also: