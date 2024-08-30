- Due to the contributions of investigators and auditors, an additional billion euros was secured.

Last year, the extra income generated from tax probes and company inspections in Hesse amounted to an extra 1.2 billion euros for the state coffers, as mentioned in the 2023 annual report of the Local Tax Office (LTO), which was publicized by the Finance Ministry in Wiesbaden.

The tax sleuths managed to gather an additional sum of nearly 200 million euros, including 195 million euros in increased taxes and 2.5 million euros in penalties. In contrast, the outcome of such investigations in 2022 brought about an additional 150 million euros in taxes and 1.7 million euros in penalties. In the end, the tax inspections in 2023 resulted in a total of 151 years of incarceration.

Profitable Business Examinations

The business examiners, on the other hand, also managed to yield an additional 1.05 billion euros. Approximately 910 million euros came from standard business examinations, while around 140 million euros came from special audits related to value-added tax. In 2022, this amount also surpassed the one billion euros mark.

CDU's Finance Minister Alexander Lorz stated, "Individuals attempting to swindle hardworking, honest taxpayers will face the consequences from the tax investigation team." With regards to the prison sentences, Lorz added, "It's not wise to cross the tax investigation team."

The head of LTO, Konstanze Bepperling, asserted that the tax administration is unwavering in its stance against tax evasion and strictly enforces rules and regulations. Tax avoidance negatively impacts society.

The significant prison sentences issued as a result of the tax investigations in 2023 serve as a deterrent for tax evasion. Individuals found guilty of attempting to defraud the system face the consequences of imprisonment.

