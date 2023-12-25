Storm - Due to flooding: dyke areas in Oldenburg closed

Due to the flooding situation, the city of Oldenburg has issued a ban on accessing dyke areas and paths. The ban is initially valid until December 31, the administration announced on Monday. On Christmas Eve, the city set up an emergency response team and a citizens' hotline. There is continuing rainfall. The water levels of the Hunte are still rising and the flood situation is worsening. The fire department called on citizens to use the Katwarn warning app to keep up to date with acute danger situations.

Water level forecast BSH PM City of Oldenburg

Source: www.stern.de