Weather - Due to continuous rain: Warnings of flooding in Bavaria

As continuous rain is expected in parts of Bavaria over the next few days, the risk of flooding is increasing again. According to the Bavarian Flood Information Service, the north and east of the state are particularly affected. In Fürth am Berg, a district of Neustadt near Coburg, and along parts of the Itz, the water level is expected to rise to level three, which warns of flooding of cellars, individual built-up properties and roads. Along the Main, especially in the districts of Bamberg, Lichtenfels, Coburg and Kronach, the flood information service warns of overflowing and flooding.

Flooding may also occur in the Erlangen-Höchstadt, Fürth, Roth and Nürnberger Land districts. There, the flood information service is issuing warnings with a message level 1 to 2, i.e. minor flooding up to the flooding of agricultural and forestry land and minor traffic obstructions.

However, the flood information service has also issued warnings for more southerly locations: Due to the high water level at Lake Ammersee and the forecast rain, the districts of Starnberg and Landsberg am Lech will exceed reporting level 1.

Warnings from the Bavarian Flood Information Service

Source: www.stern.de