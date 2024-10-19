Duda rejoices in outperforming the talented Lebrun in the EM contest

At the European Championships in Linz, German table tennis player Benedikt Duda pulls off a stunning upset. The 30-year-old overcomes a 1:3 set disadvantage against tournament front-runner Felix Lebrun to advance to the semis.

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov triumphs in his country's quarterfinal table tennis clash at the European Championships, outplaying Patrick Franziska. The double European champion outclasses the world No. 12 in straight sets. "This was one of my best recent games," Ovtcharov admits following his victory against his friend and doubles partner.

In the finals, Ovtcharov encounters an unlikely German national team comrade: 30-year-old Benedikt Duda from Bundesliga team TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt conquers the tournament favorite Felix Lebrun after recovering from a 1:3 set deficit and clinching a 4:3 victory, saving a match point in the process. "This is my most significant international accomplishment," a pleased Duda declares.

At just 18, French sensation Lebrun has been the center of attention in European table tennis since the Olympics. He clinched the bronze medal in singles in Paris, outperforming Ovtcharov on his path to the podium and currently ranks 7th worldwide, crowned as the top European player.

Just moments after this unforeseen setback, his 3-year-older brother Alexis Lebrun emerges victorious in his quarterfinal match against the defending German champion Dang Qiu, claiming victory with a 4:1 scoreline. The Borussia Düsseldorf representative lifted the European title for the first time in 2022 in Munich. In Linz, Ovtcharov and Duda have already secured the bronze medal, as the third-place finishes at the EM and WM are not contested separately.

In the exciting final of the European Championships, Benedikt Duda continues his impressive run, defeating fellow German Ovtcharov to win the title. This marks Duda's first European Championships title, adding to his growing list of achievements in table tennis.

Meanwhile, the European Championships in Linz sees several historical moments in table tennis, including Duda's stunning upset of tournament front-runner Felix Lebrun in the semifinals, leading up to his eventual triumph.

