"Duchess Fergie" shares her initial Tiktok post

The royal family in Britain is quite tech-savvy, with members like King Charles III and his first in line, Prince William, frequently sharing royal news on platforms like Instagram and X. However, one platform they had not dipped their toes into was TikTok - until Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, decided to shake things up. She launched her very own TikTok channel, using the handle @sarahtheduchess.

In her first video, titled "My first TikTok ever!", the Duchess, who calls Windsor Park's Royal Lodge home, is seen in a casual denim jacket, sitting amidst nature. She uses the platform to discuss her emotional journey after receiving two major health diagnoses - breast cancer in June 2023 and aggressive skin cancer in January 2024.

Sharing her feelings, Ferguson admitted to feeling "desolate" and "petrified" after her diagnoses. She reminisced about a 40-minute car ride between two hospitals where she remained silent, an unusual experience for her. "I couldn't voice out my feelings, I closed up, I went back to being a vulnerable child," she added.

Now, she's proud of her scars, viewing them as significant milestones. "I had never thought that cancer could liberate you from the restrictions of the heart by teaching you the importance of speaking openly about your feelings, seeking help, surrendering, and believing that everything will be alright," she said. In the caption of her video, the Duchess mentioned that dealing with cancer once is tough, but going through it twice proved to be an even greater challenge for her.

After sharing her emotional journey on TikTok, the Duchess of York reflected on her battles with breast cancer and aggressive skin cancer, emphasizing that these health issues have taught her the importance of opening up about feelings and seeking help. Later in her videos, she courageously discussed her experiences with breast cancer, using her platform to raise awareness and support for others facing similar challenges.

