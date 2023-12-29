Ski association - DSV rejects criticism of biathlon at Schalke: "Nonsense"

Stefan Schwarzbach, Director of Communications at the German Ski Association (DSV), has rejected the criticism of events such as "Biathlon auf Schalke" by the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation. "The question is whether we as a society now have to allow ourselves to be talked down to or banned from every form of entertainment - be it culture or sport - with a moral sour face," Schwarzbach told the German Press Agency on Thursday. "Especially when, as with this event, everything is done to ensure that it is carried out responsibly and to the highest standards."

Around 100 truckloads of artificial snow have been transported from Neuss to Gelsenkirchen for the event in the soccer stadium of second division club FC Schalke 04. According to the club, it has already done a lot to combat climate change. In addition, the snow from the Neuss Alpine Park was produced completely ecologically and entirely from water. And the photovoltaic systems generate more electricity than the Alpenpark consumes, the club said on request.

Dirk Jansen, Managing Director of BUND in North Rhine-Westphalia, said that the ecological footprint of the event at Schalke was significantly lower compared to artificial snow production in the Alps: "But the question of whether we can afford such a fun event in the face of the climate crisis must be asked."

Schwarzbach doesn't want to leave it at that. "With the World Team Challenge, once a year we are on site with fans who would otherwise have a long journey to see biathlon live," he said. "That alone has a positive impact on the balance sheet. When BUND once again pillories winter sports as a contributor to the climate crisis, that is simply nonsense."

Biathlon at Schalke FC Schalke 04 Climate contribution Snow production contribution

Source: www.stern.de