Dry weather expected in MV after wind and rain

The dense cloud cover of the past few days will only clear up briefly on Boxing Day in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects showers in places throughout Tuesday with temperatures of up to ten degrees, otherwise it should remain dry.

Sunrays penetrate through gaps in the clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The showers will ease on Wednesday night. With temperatures between two and four degrees, it should be cloudy but without precipitation. On Wednesday, the clouds will temporarily clear and it will remain dry in many places. Temperatures will reach lows of up to two degrees.

Weather forecast DWD as of 06.59 am

