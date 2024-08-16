- Drunk woman on e-scooter attacked by police

A drunk E-scooter rider attacked and injured police officers during a stop in Berlin. The 31-year-old woman was noticed on Thursday night around midnight on Kantstraße in Charlottenburg because she was driving erratically and was also holding an alcoholic beverage, as the police reported.

When police stopped her for a check, she threatened and insulted the officers. During the subsequent arrest, the woman attacked two police officers, causing them to suffer nosebleeds. She also banged her head on the sidewalk, according to the police. A blood sample was taken from the woman, and she is now under investigation.

The police had to deal with an aggressive situation when stopping an electric scooter rider, as she was operating an electric scooter recklessly while under the influence. Despite being apprehended for her actions, the woman continued to behave aggressively, leading to physical altercations with the officers.

