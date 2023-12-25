Accident - Drunk Santa drives into the front of a house

A drunk driver in a Santa Claus costume was rudely stopped while delivering presents on Christmas Eve in Thuringia. The 54-year-old drove his car off the road in the municipality of Unstruttal in the north of Mühlhausen and crashed into the front of a house and another car, according to police reports on Monday morning. The front of the house was badly demolished, but the man's presents for his family and friends were not damaged.

When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, the officers noticed that the man was no longer fit to drive. A blood sample was ordered. The 54-year-old is now being investigated for endangering road traffic. Nevertheless, the Santa Claus who had been prevented from driving explained that he now wanted to deliver his presents on Christmas Day. However, he will have to do without his car as his driving license has been confiscated.

PM

Source: www.stern.de