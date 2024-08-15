- Drunk mother building accident on way to kindergarten

A drunk woman caused an accident in Nußloch (Rhein-Neckar district) while on her way to pick up her four-year-old daughter from kindergarten. She was attempting to park near the kindergarten when she collided with a car parked in front of her, a police spokesperson reported. Officers at the scene detected a strong smell of alcohol. A breathalyzer test revealed a reading of approximately 2.5 per mil. No one was injured in the incident.

The woman's car collided with a parked car during the accident. She was supposed to park near the kindergarten to pick up her daughter.

