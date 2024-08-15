Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsCar

Drunk mother building accident on way to kindergarten

A mother wants to pick up her child from kindergarten and gets into a car. However, the mother is drunk. She can no longer park.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
A mother wanted to pick up her child from kindergarten drunk (symbolic photo)
A mother wanted to pick up her child from kindergarten drunk (symbolic photo)

- Drunk mother building accident on way to kindergarten

A drunk woman caused an accident in Nußloch (Rhein-Neckar district) while on her way to pick up her four-year-old daughter from kindergarten. She was attempting to park near the kindergarten when she collided with a car parked in front of her, a police spokesperson reported. Officers at the scene detected a strong smell of alcohol. A breathalyzer test revealed a reading of approximately 2.5 per mil. No one was injured in the incident.

The woman's car collided with a parked car during the accident. She was supposed to park near the kindergarten to pick up her daughter.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public