Potsdam - Drunk man with machete caught at Christmas market

The police have caught a man with a machete at the Christmas market in the center of Potsdam. According to the investigations so far, the 34-year-old, who had 1.95 per mille alcohol, did not pose any danger, the Western Police Directorate announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, two employees of the Christmas market on Luisenplatz were able to disarm the man - "before the 34-year-old could take action with this machete", the police wrote. The man fled at first. But the two employees pursued him and alerted the police, who eventually overpowered him and took him into police custody. According to the police, the investigation must now determine why the 34-year-old man from Potsdam had a machete - a kind of long knife - with him.

Source: www.stern.de