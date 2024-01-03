Frankfurt am Main - Drunk man undresses in ICE and threatens staff

The federal police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Frankfurt for allegedly harassing staff on a train while drunk. As the officers announced on Wednesday, the suspect first got into a verbal argument with Deutsche Bahn staff on Tuesday morning. According to the police, he then insulted and threatened them. When the drunk man was refused further alcoholic drinks in the on-board bistro, he allegedly showed the train staff his genitals. According to the police, the 23-year-old also kicked and punched the doors of the train.

During his arrest at Frankfurt Central Station, the man, who was already known to the police, defended himself against the officers by kicking and spitting. A police officer was slightly injured in the process. An alcohol breath test showed 2.38 per mille, it was said. After his personal details were established, the man was released. According to the police, he is being investigated for causing a public nuisance, threatening and insulting.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de