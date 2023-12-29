Skip to content
Drunk man threatens passers-by with a box cutter

A drunk man has indiscriminately threatened several people with a box cutter in Saarbrücken city center. On Thursday, the 35-year-old held the knife to the neck of a 72-year-old woman, among others, the police reported on Friday. The man also allegedly threatened two employees of the public...

A drunk man has indiscriminately threatened several people with a box cutter in Saarbrücken city center. On Thursday, the 35-year-old held the knife to the neck of a 72-year-old woman, among others, the police reported on Friday. The man also allegedly threatened two employees of the public order office. According to the police, he was provisionally arrested near the crime scene after receiving several emergency calls.

Investigators assume that the 35-year-old was probably also under the influence of drugs. Stolen goods from a store in the Brebach district of Saarbrücken were found in his rucksack. By order of the public prosecutor's office in Saarbrücken, the man was to be brought before a magistrate.

