Cham - Drunk man threatens group of men on train with knife

A drunk man threatened a group of men with a knife on a train in the Upper Palatinate. According to initial findings, the 42-year-old is said to have felt disturbed by the loud conversations between the five men, police said on Tuesday. He then handled his knife at a short distance from the men. One of the men then called the emergency services last Friday. The police were able to stop the train at Cham station. The man is now accused of threatening and violating the Weapons Act.

Source: www.stern.de