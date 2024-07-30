- Drunk man hits woman in the face on subway

A drunken man poured beer over a 30-year-old's pants on a Hamburg S-Bahn, then punched her in the face and insulted her. The 41-year-old man could not say whether he spilled his open beer intentionally or accidentally while the train was stopping at the Reeperbahn station. However, the sudden punch to the woman's face was deliberate. "It came completely out of the blue - even for the woman. She didn't expect it at all."

Her bleeding nose was treated by emergency services at the S-Bahn station. She was originally on her way to work but reportedly abandoned her journey.

Criminal proceedings against the suspect

The suspect was later found near the S-Bahn station and had to provide his personal details. He will now have to answer to charges of bodily harm and insult.

