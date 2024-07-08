Incident at train station - Drunk man demands money from senior citizen - pepper spray used

With pepper spray, a senior at Bad Mergentheim train station thwarted an alleged extortion attempt. The 77-year-old had been sitting on a bench on a Friday when a 44-year-old drunk man approached him and demanded money, according to the police. The man first threatened him with a fist and then grabbed the cane the senior was using to defend himself.

In response, the senior took pepper spray from his backpack and sprayed it in the face of the attacker. He fled and returned shortly after to buy a bottle of water. He approached the senior again and offered him water. Understanding police officers temporarily detained the alleged attacker. A breathalyzer test showed a value above 1.7 promille.

Press release

The incident occurred at the Bad Mergentheim train station, situated in Baden-Württemberg. The senior's quick thinking at the station prevented what could have been a more serious crime. Following the use of pepper spray and the man's temporary detention, police discovered evidence of a possible blackmail attempt.

