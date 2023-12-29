Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbraunschweigcriminalityhelmstedtlower saxonywomanalcoholpolice

Drunk man attacks police officers

A drunk man attacked police officers who tried to help him. The 51-year-old slightly injured three officers in Königslutter, east of Braunschweig, on Friday night, according to the police. He was arrested with support forces and then taken into medical care.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Helmstedt - Drunk man attacks police officers

A drunk man attacked police officers who tried to help him. The 51-year-old slightly injured three officers in Königslutter, east of Braunschweig, on Friday night, according to the police. He was arrested with support forces and then taken into medical care.

The police were originally alerted by a 39-year-old woman. She had needed help to bring her neighbor home. When the officers arrived, the 51-year-old had disappeared and had to be searched for first. When the police officers found him lying on the ground, the man began kicking, hitting and insulting the officers - two men and a woman. He will now have to stand trial for resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers, it was reported.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Evidence of right-wing slogans at Christmas party

Following a report of incidents at the Christmas party of a sports club in Bad Wünnenberg (Paderborn district), the state security department of the police in Bielefeld is investigating. There are indications that right-wing slogans were shouted at the event on Christmas Day, said a police...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax ends 2023 with 20 percent annual gain

The DAX ended the last trading day of a strong stock market year with a moderate gain. The positive sentiment on the German stock market was supported by the US stock markets, which are expected to post gains and had also continued their record run on Thursday before closing little changed.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Evidence of right-wing slogans at Christmas party

Following a report of incidents at the Christmas party of a sports club in Bad Wünnenberg (Paderborn district), the state security department of the police in Bielefeld is investigating. There are indications that right-wing slogans were shouted at the event on Christmas Day, said a police...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public