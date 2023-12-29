Helmstedt - Drunk man attacks police officers

A drunk man attacked police officers who tried to help him. The 51-year-old slightly injured three officers in Königslutter, east of Braunschweig, on Friday night, according to the police. He was arrested with support forces and then taken into medical care.

The police were originally alerted by a 39-year-old woman. She had needed help to bring her neighbor home. When the officers arrived, the 51-year-old had disappeared and had to be searched for first. When the police officers found him lying on the ground, the man began kicking, hitting and insulting the officers - two men and a woman. He will now have to stand trial for resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers, it was reported.

