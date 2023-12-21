Traffic - Drunk garbage truck driver causes accident on Usedom

A drunk garbage truck driver caused a traffic accident in Karlsburg near Anklam on Wednesday. The 36-year-old driver of the refuse truck had touched the side of an oncoming car on a bend and simply drove on, according to the police on Wednesday evening. The uninjured 63-year-old female driver of the oncoming car followed the garbage truck to the depot of a waste disposal company in Anklam and alerted the police. There, the officers took a breath test and found the man to be 2.17 per mille. A blood sample was then taken at the hospital under protest and his driving license was revoked.

