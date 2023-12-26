Accident - Drunk driving: Driver crashes into the wall of a house

A drunk man has crashed his car into a house wall in the West Palatinate. The 21-year-old was driving on a country road between Nanzdietschweiler and Glan-Münchweiler in the district of Kusel in the early morning of Boxing Day, according to the police in Kaiserslautern. A patrol had observed the man driving his vehicle in the opposite lane and then accelerating.

The police officers discovered the car again shortly afterwards in Henschtal, where the 21-year-old had reportedly left the road and hit the wall of a house. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. A breath test revealed that he had a blood alcohol level of 1.98 per mille, the police added. His driver's license was confiscated.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de