Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsvehicletraffickaiserslauternaccidentsaccidentpolicehouse wall2. christmas daykuselrhineland-palatinatewest Palatinate

Drunk driving: Driver crashes into the wall of a house

A drunk man has crashed his car into a house wall in the West Palatinate. The 21-year-old was driving on a country road between Nanzdietschweiler and Glan-Münchweiler in the district of Kusel in the early morning of Boxing Day, according to the police in Kaiserslautern. A patrol had observed...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accident - Drunk driving: Driver crashes into the wall of a house

A drunk man has crashed his car into a house wall in the West Palatinate. The 21-year-old was driving on a country road between Nanzdietschweiler and Glan-Münchweiler in the district of Kusel in the early morning of Boxing Day, according to the police in Kaiserslautern. A patrol had observed the man driving his vehicle in the opposite lane and then accelerating.

The police officers discovered the car again shortly afterwards in Henschtal, where the 21-year-old had reportedly left the road and hit the wall of a house. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. A breath test revealed that he had a blood alcohol level of 1.98 per mille, the police added. His driver's license was confiscated.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blown up ATM can be seen behind a tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Another ATM blown up in Grebenhain

For the second time in just a few weeks, an ATM has been blown up in Grebenhain in the Vogelsberg district. The crime took place shortly after 2.00 a.m. on the night of Boxing Day, according to the police. The perpetrators fled in a dark car. It was initially unclear whether and how much money...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

A blown up ATM can be seen behind a tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Another ATM blown up in Grebenhain

For the second time in just a few weeks, an ATM has been blown up in Grebenhain in the Vogelsberg district. The crime took place shortly after 2.00 a.m. on the night of Boxing Day, according to the police. The perpetrators fled in a dark car. It was initially unclear whether and how much money...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public