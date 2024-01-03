Traffic - Drunk driver without a license stopped near Salzburg
Too fast, completely drunk and without a driver's license: Austrian police have stopped a 26-year-old speeding driver near Salzburg and immediately confiscated his car keys. The man had been driving at a very high speed in the Hallein area, the police announced on Wednesday.
A preliminary alcohol test during the check on Tuesday afternoon showed a value of 4.14 per mille. The man reportedly refused the subsequent breathalyzer test. He also did not have a valid driving license.
Source: www.stern.de