Drunk driver takes right of way - two seriously injured

A car driver with a blood alcohol level of over 1.0 disregards the right of way of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist and his passenger are seriously injured in the collision.

Two people have been seriously injured in an accident in the Rostsock district. (symbolic image)
A drunk driver caused an accident in the Rostock district, resulting in injuries to two people. The driver, according to police reports, turned into the Bundesstraße 105 in Kritzmow in the evening without paying attention to traffic.

The two vehicles collided, causing the 34-year-old motorcycle rider and his 14-year-old passenger to fall. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver fled on foot from the scene of the accident at first, but returned a few minutes later. Police found an alcohol level of over 1.0 Promille at the 35-year-old man. He was required to give a blood sample.

The accident occurred in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania region, specifically in the County of Rostock on Bundesstraße 105. The motorcyclist and his passenger were given the right of way, but the drunk driver failed to adhere to this, resulting in the collision. Following the accident, the police had to manage the situation, attend to the injured, and subsequently investigate the case for any traffic violations.

