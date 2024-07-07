Accident - Drunk driver takes right of way - two seriously injured

A drunk driver caused an accident in the Rostock district, resulting in injuries to two people. The driver, according to police reports, turned into the Bundesstraße 105 in Kritzmow in the evening without paying attention to traffic.

The two vehicles collided, causing the 34-year-old motorcycle rider and his 14-year-old passenger to fall. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver fled on foot from the scene of the accident at first, but returned a few minutes later. Police found an alcohol level of over 1.0 Promille at the 35-year-old man. He was required to give a blood sample.

