Accidents - Drunk driver rams into parked cars
A drunk driver has driven into four parked cars in the Erzgebirgskreis and damaged them. The accident on Christmas Eve in Neukirchen was observed by a witness who immediately called the police, the Zwickau police department announced on Monday.
The officers determined that the 48-year-old woman had an alcohol level of 2.26 per mille. A blood sample was taken from her. The woman's car was no longer roadworthy as a result of the accident. Her driver's license was confiscated.
Source: www.stern.de