Leiwen - Drunk driver overlooks high water: gets stuck

A drunk driver got into an emergency situation in Leiwen (Trier-Saarburg district) during high water. She overlooked the fact that the road in front of her was already flooded by the Moselle and was no longer passable, as the police reported on Saturday. "It was only when the car was up to the door handle in water and the journey could no longer continue that the driver made an emergency call," it said. According to the statement, the woman was under the considerable influence of alcohol. She was rescued unharmed along with the car.

Police report

