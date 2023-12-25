Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscolorfulsaint's evebaden-württembergcardamage to propertygöppingenemergenciespolicecriminalityvehicle

Drunk driver hits wrongly parked car with a hammer

A drunk man hit a parked car with a hammer on Christmas Eve in Geislingen an der Steige (Göppingen district). When the police were alerted and asked why he had demolished the vehicle, the accused stated that this vehicle was repeatedly parked in the wrong place, as the police reported on...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Drunk driver hits wrongly parked car with a hammer

A drunk man hit a parked car with a hammer on Christmas Eve in Geislingen an der Steige (Göppingen district). When the police were alerted and asked why he had demolished the vehicle, the accused stated that this vehicle was repeatedly parked in the wrong place, as the police reported on Monday. The 46-year-old now faces a charge of criminal damage to property. The vehicle was damaged to the tune of around 1000 euros. The car owner was warned by the police.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest