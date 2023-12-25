Crime - Drunk driver hits wrongly parked car with a hammer

A drunk man hit a parked car with a hammer on Christmas Eve in Geislingen an der Steige (Göppingen district). When the police were alerted and asked why he had demolished the vehicle, the accused stated that this vehicle was repeatedly parked in the wrong place, as the police reported on Monday. The 46-year-old now faces a charge of criminal damage to property. The vehicle was damaged to the tune of around 1000 euros. The car owner was warned by the police.

Source: www.stern.de