Accident - Drunk driver hits tree: serious injuries, high damage

A drunk driver crashed his car into a tree in Eschborn and was seriously injured. According to initial investigations, the 36-year-old left the road in a bend early on Sunday morning, police said. Two parked vehicles were also damaged in the accident. The damage to property is estimated at around 10,000 euros, it was reported. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with suspected broken bones. He was found to have alcohol in his breath - and a blood sample was therefore ordered.

Source: www.stern.de