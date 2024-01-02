Freising - Drunk driver has to pee and drives into the ditch

A man in Freising actually just wanted to pull over to take a leak on Monday morning, but then got stuck in a ditch - probably because he was drunk. The police determined that the 28-year-old had a blood alcohol level of 1.14, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.

The driver's mishap cost him dearly: He had to pay a 500 euro fine and now fear a longer driving ban. The man's van was towed away. According to the police, the minor accident did not result in any material damage.

Source: www.stern.de