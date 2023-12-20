County of Rosenheim - Drunk driver crashes into group of teenagers

A drunk driver drove into a group of teenagers in Siegsdorf(Rosenheim district) and injured two of them. Instead of stopping after the incident on Tuesday evening, the 20-year-old drove on, police said on Wednesday. The other three teenagers noted the license plate number and their parents called the police. A patrol found the car not far from the scene of the accident, and identity documents in the vehicle led the police to the suspected driver. She has to answer for endangering road traffic, leaving the scene of an accident without permission and negligent bodily harm. A 14-year-old was injured in the foot and a 15-year-old suffered a laceration to the forehead.

Source: www.stern.de