District of Tuttlingen - Drunk driver crashes his car into police building

A drunk driver has crashed his car into a police building in the district of Tuttlingen. The car left a road in Wehingen on Monday evening for an initially unknown reason and drove over an embankment, police said on Tuesday. It then also drove over the staircase of the police station and came to a halt against the wall of the building.

The 42-year-old driver was slightly injured and was taken to hospital, where he had to give a blood sample. Damage to his car amounted to around 25,000 euros and to the wall of the building to around 35,000 euros.

Source: www.stern.de