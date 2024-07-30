- Drunk driver causing crash on A4

During a ghost ride on the A4 motorway in the Görlitz district, a 63-year-old caused damages amounting to 25,000 euros. The man reportedly entered the motorway in the wrong direction in the Nieder Seifersdorf district of Waldhufen on Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. He then collided with the car of another 63-year-old and sustained minor injuries. The other driver remained unharmed.

Flying car parts also damaged the windshield of another car. According to the spokesperson, the ghost driver was under the influence of alcohol.

